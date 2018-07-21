Sat July 21, 2018
Arts

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Pakistani author to launch enticing work piece for kids soon

A Pakistani American writer, Saadia Faruqui excites the young audience with her colorful trailer that was launched about her upcoming book, “Meet Yasmine”.

Illustrated by Hatem Aly, the book is expected to come out soon in August.

The book makes you meet Yasmin, who is a spirited second-grader who's always takes heed for those "aha" moments to help her solve life's little problems. 

Her huge bubble of imagination is her tool to fight back in situations; she boldly tackles problems, assuming her imagination doesn't get too big, of course! A creative thinker and curious explorer, Yasmin and her multi-generational Pakistani American family will delight and inspire readers.

“Readers will be charmed by this one-of-a-kind character and won't tire of her small but significant dilemmas. Faruqui nails the child's perspective, and illustrator Aly gives Yasmin life. 

Back matter intended for child readers offers things to think and talk about from the stories, an index of Urdu words presented as a fun way to learn the language, facts about Pakistan, a recipe, and a craft. Utterly satisfying”, says the Kirkus review.

The author knits the story in the most captivating ways to bring back the reading culture among the young ones.

