World

Web Desk
July 21, 2018

Saudi man forgives 'reckless driver' before dying in a road accident

An elderly Saudi man succumbed to his wounds sustained in a road accident after forgiving the "reckless driver" believed to have caused his death, local media reported.

Media reports on Friday said  Sheikh Ali Al-Saleh asked his companions   to forgive the driver and insisted they too forgive him.

The deceased belonged to Rijal Alma governorate, southwest of the kingdom, where he was known for "his generosity, selflessness and noble acts to the extent that he was known as Hatim Alma, in reference to the famous Arab poet Hatem Al-Tai," English langugae Saudi Gazette reported.

Quoting Ali Meghawai, an author, a the  newspaper, reported that the accident was cause of his death.

 "On his way to the hospital, he told those with them not to demand anything from the party which caused the accident".

