Bar on Shaheen Air flights against court orders: statement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has stopped Shaheen Air flights NL768/NL892 operating from Lahore to Muscat (LHE-MCT) & Lahore to Canton (LHE-CAN) despite court orders being issued to the regulator over resumption of all operations of the airline, the company said in a statement.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had earlier suspended the implementation of CAA’s 13 July 2018 directive in which the air regulator had illegally tried to stop all international operations of Shaheen Air except for Saudi Arabia. Despite order of the court, company said, the CAA issued letter of 19 July 2018 from its Airport Manager at Lahore saying that international flights of Shaheen Air are still stopped.

Consequently, CAA opposing the court orders has barred SAI flights NL768/NL892.

Commenting at the move, SAI Director Marketing, Zohaib Hassan said, “This move from CAA is unwelcoming and is solely intended to disrupt SAI scheduled flights, which will create difficulties for our passengers”.

He added that SAI is a law abiding company, and in strong terms condemns the approach of the CAA where the biggest inconvenience is caused to the Pakistani travelling public which it is the mandate of the CAA to serve.

The official added that the company is religiously acting upon the payment plan and intends to settle all impending dues according to it.