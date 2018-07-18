In my heart, I am Palestinian, says Maradona

"In my heart, I am Palestinian,"Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during their meeting in Russia on Saturday.

The Palestinian leader was in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin where he also attended World Cup Final.

Maradona posted a photo with Abbas on Instagram and wrote in Spanish

“This man wants peace in Palestine. Mr. President Abbas, you have a full-fledged country.”





The soccer legend is vocal in his support for the Palestinian cause and has urged the speedy establishment of a Palestinian state.

“I am the number one fan of the Palestinian people.I respect them and sympathize with them,” he said in 2012.

In 2014, during the Gaza-Israel war known as Operation Protective Edge, Maradona said, “What Israel is doing to the Palestinians is shameful.”

Maradona, regarded one of the best footbalplayer, helped Argentina win the 1986 World Cup.