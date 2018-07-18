Daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today:

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This can be a productive day at work, especially if you’re introducing improvements and clearing away loose ends regarding financial matters. Stay focused.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Discussions about the care and education of children will go well today. This is also a good day to make arrangements for sharing costs of vacations or social events.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Don’t hesitate to act on plans to make repairs or improvements to where you live. Whatever you do will have a long-lasting benefit in the future.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a great day for any kind of mental work, because your powers of concentration are excellent. You have the patience for painstaking detail.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Business and commerce are favoured today. You want to solidify your finances, if possible. If shopping, you will buy practical, long-lasting items.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s easy to become obsessed today. You can’t get something out of your mind. Fortunately, your approach will be practical when it comes to making improvements.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day for research. You have the tenacity and focus to go after what you seek. You’re like a dog with a bone.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

All group discussions will be intense. You don’t intend to back down, even if someone (probably a female) raises some opposition to you. Be careful that you don’t increase this opposition by insisting on getting your own way.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

People will notice that you are passionate about everything today. You might have ideas about building something or searching for answers to improve an existing structure.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to make travel plans or future plans related to higher education, publishing and the media. You’re very excited about an idea, but you’re approaching it calmly.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Although you feel intensely about things today, you still will be fair and logical when discussing inheritances or shared property. (Just don’t let your feelings get the better of you.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a good day to sit down with others (especially a partner) and discuss long range future plans. Travel, higher education or ways to get the cooperation of others could be on the agenda.