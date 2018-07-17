Horoscope: If your birthday is today

If your birthday is today:

You are stirred by the ambition to perform great deeds, which is why many of you are bold adventurers and explorers. You have guts and physical stamina. You show no fear of being "different". At times, you even assume heroic status to others. You're very strong-willed. Your year ahead might be one of the most powerful years of your life. Dream big!

Famous people celebrating birthday today:

Sarah McLachlan, Singer

Alan Alda, Actor

Kathryn Morris, Actress



