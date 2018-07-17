Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Horoscope: If your birthday is today

If your  birthday is today: 

You are stirred by the ambition to perform great deeds, which is why many of you are bold adventurers and explorers. You have guts and physical stamina. You show no fear of being "different". At times, you even assume heroic status to others. You're very strong-willed. Your year ahead might be one of the most powerful years of your life. Dream big! 

Famous people celebrating birthday today: 

Sarah McLachlan, Singer

 Alan Alda, Actor

Kathryn Morris, Actress


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Expanding 'dead zone' in Arabian Sea raises climate change fears

Expanding 'dead zone' in Arabian Sea raises climate change fears
Your Daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Your Daily horoscope for Tuesday, July 17, 2018
'Lava bomb' from Hawaii volcano injures 23 on boat

'Lava bomb' from Hawaii volcano injures 23 on boat
US not ready to negotiate directly with Taliban: NATO

US not ready to negotiate directly with Taliban: NATO
Load More load more