Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif!

Regarded as India’s very own Barbie doll, actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 35th birthday today.



The starlet that marked her big Bollywood debut with film ‘Boom’ in 2003 has received many awards and accolades and has established herself as one of the leading actresses of the current times.

When asked about how she’d celebrate her big day, Katrina in a recent interview, shared that she is not much of a person who likes lavish parties and would rather spend the day with loved ones in the scenic English countryside away from the bustling city.

"Birthdays for me are about having a good time with your loved ones. I don't believe in reminiscing too much. Every year I try and have a good time. I am at a place in countryside with my sister. I am happy about the day. It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing," she said.

Katrina recently wrapped up the last leg of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Reloaded tour in the US and Canada.

On the work front the actress will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.