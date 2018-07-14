Sat July 14, 2018
World

AFP
July 15, 2018

Hamas says ceasefire with Israel reached to end Gaza violence

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Hamas said Saturday it had reached a ceasefire with Israel brokered by Egypt after a wave of Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip and dozens of rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the movement, which runs the Gaza Strip, had agreed to an "Egyptian offer to return to a ceasefire to stop this escalation."

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment, but said its actions would depend on what happens on the ground.

