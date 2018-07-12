Serena to face Kerber in Wimbledon final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached the Wimbledon final for the 10th time on Thursday and will face Germany´s Angelique Kerber for the title.
The 25th seeded American downed German 13th seed Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in her 30th Grand Slam final.
The 36-year-old, who will be in her first final at the majors since giving birth to daughter Olympia last year, can equal Margaret Court´s all-time record of 24 Slam titles if she beats Kerber in what will be a repeat of the 2016 final at the All England Club.
