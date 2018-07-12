Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Serena to face Kerber in Wimbledon final

London: Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached the Wimbledon final for the 10th time on Thursday and will face Germany´s Angelique Kerber for the title.

The 25th seeded American downed German 13th seed Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in her 30th Grand Slam final.

x
Advertisement

The 36-year-old, who will be in her first final at the majors since giving birth to daughter Olympia last year, can equal Margaret Court´s all-time record of 24 Slam titles if she beats Kerber in what will be a repeat of the 2016 final at the All England Club.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Six star Kuldeep Yadav leaves England in a spin

Six star Kuldeep Yadav leaves England in a spin
Eiffel Tower to close for open-air World Cup broadcast

Eiffel Tower to close for open-air World Cup broadcast
Five things to know about Croatia

Five things to know about Croatia
Nadal has got more than other players, says Del Potro

Nadal has got more than other players, says Del Potro
Load More load more