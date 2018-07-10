Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Samsung opens world’s biggest smartphone factory in India

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state pose as they inaugurate the Samsung Electronics smartphone manufacturing facility in Noida, India, July 9, 2018.-AFP

NEW DELHI: Samsung opened the world’s largest smartphone factory in India on Monday, a move Prime Minister Narendra Modi said would help transform Asia’s third-largest economy into a global manufacturing hub.

Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated the giant assembling plant -- an expansion of an existing Samsung facility -- in the city of Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi.

"The Noida plant has now become Samsung’s largest smartphone manufacturing unit," Moon said, as the company announced that it planned to eventually manufacture 120 million smartphones a year at the factory.

x
Advertisement

The decision by Samsung comes at a critical time for the South Korean electronics giant, which is facing a tough battle from Chinese competitors for the control of India’s massive smartphone market.

It is also a shot in the arm for Modi’s flagship "Make in India" campaign which is trying to attract foreign investment and drum up much-needed jobs in manufacturing.

Modi said the new factory would generate jobs in Uttar Pradesh, an impoverished state of roughly 220 million where his Bharatiya Janata Party won a crucial election last year.

"This is an important step towards making India a manufacturing hub," the prime minister said of the USD$750 million factory investment.

"It is a matter of pride for India and Uttar Pradesh."

President Moon will be formally received by India’s President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday before holding talks with Modi in the Indian capital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi students who died while saving two American children laid to rest

Saudi students who died while saving two American children laid to rest
Death by Diamonds: Suicides wipe the shine off India´s gem trade

Death by Diamonds: Suicides wipe the shine off India´s gem trade
Giant dinosaur bones get archeologists rethinking Triassic period

Giant dinosaur bones get archeologists rethinking Triassic period
Erdogan sworn in with new powers, names son-in-law as finance minister

Erdogan sworn in with new powers, names son-in-law as finance minister
Load More load more