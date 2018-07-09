Mon July 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
July 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

British Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns

LONDON: British Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned because of how a meeting to hammer out a cabinet agreement for Prime Minister Theresa May´s plans to leave the European Union was handled, a source close to the minister said on Sunday.

The loss of her Brexit negotiator just two days after the meeting at May´s Chequers country residence is a blow to the prime minister and underlines the deep divisions in her ruling Conservative Party over Britain´s departure from the EU.

x
Advertisement

"He is exchanging (resignation) letters with the PM," the source said. When asked why he was resigning, the source added:

"Chequers."

After an hours-long meeting at Chequers, May seemed to have persuaded the most vocal Brexit campaigners in the cabinet, including Davis, to back her plan to press for "a free trade area for goods" with the EU and maintain close trade ties.

Sterling was little changed after the news of Davis´ resignation and stood at just over $1.33.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Four killed in Saudi Arabia checkpoint shootout: ministry

Four killed in Saudi Arabia checkpoint shootout: ministry
Ten killed, dozens injured in Turkey train derailment

Ten killed, dozens injured in Turkey train derailment
Scientists defy 'force of nature' to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano

Scientists defy 'force of nature' to unlock secrets of Hawaii volcano
Toll nears 60 as Japan scrambles to rescue flood victims

Toll nears 60 as Japan scrambles to rescue flood victims
Load More load more