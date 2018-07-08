Sun July 08, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
July 8, 2018

Fakhar Zaman powers Pakistan to triangular T20 series victory

HARARE: Fakhar Zaman smashed 46-ball 91 as Pakistan beat Australia in the final of triangular Twenty20 series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. 

Zaman was supported by veteran Shoaib Malik who chipped in with 43 runs to guide Pakistan to a convincing victory in the final. 

Sarfraz Ahmed also made 19-ball 28 in their highest ever  successful chase. Big hitter Asif Ali struck the winning boundary as Pakistan chased down Australian total with four balls to spare and six wickets in hand. 

The victory was memorable given Pakistan were off to a horror start losing two wickets in the opening over. 

But Fakhar Zaman and the captain put Pakistan back on track. 

Earlier, Australia's openers Finch and Short ran away to 95 for 0 but some excellent end-overs bowling sparked a collapse as Australia lost 8 for 88. 

Fakhar Zaman then led the chase with a blistering 91 off 46 balls. 

