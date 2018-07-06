Live: Nawaz Sharif's Avenfield corruption case, verdict at 12:30

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on the the accountability court that is scheduled to announce its verdict in the Avenfield properties reference case against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family today (Friday).



The court on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the Avenfield properties reference against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar.



11:00 am

Judge Mohammad Bashir rejected Nawaz Sharif's plea to delay the verdict in Avenfield case remarked that the verdict would be announced at 12:30 pm.

10:40 am

Commenting on the outcome of the verdict, senior journalist Suhail Warraich told Geo News that PML-N's election campaign will be affected badly in case the former prime minister is sentenced.

10:25 am

Capt (retd) Safdar, who is a co-accused in Avenfield case, is busy in his election campaign in his hometown Mansehra.

09:56 am

The verdict on Sharif family plea to delay the verdict has been reserved and would be announced in an hour.

09:44 am

Judge Mohammad Bashir has resumed the hearing of Avenfield case.

09:35 am



Although heavy security arrangements were in place, no senior PML-N leader other than Dr Asif Kirmani is present at the court.

09:15 am

The Accountability court will announce the verdict at 09:30 am.

09:00 am

Talking to reporters outside court, Maryam Nawaz counsel's Amjad Pervez said he was hopeful of a favourable verdict. When asked to comment on Capt Safdar, Pervez said he is not in contact with him and has no information whether Nawaz's son-in-law would attend today's hearing or not.

On Monday, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were given a two-day exemption from appearing in the court and ordered them to ensure their presence in court when the verdict is read out today.



The court had also declared Hassan and Hussain Nawaz proclaimed offender in the same reference.

Nawaz and Maryam have been in London since June 14 to look after Kulsoom Nawaz, who is under intensive care there.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has requested the Accountability Court to delay the verdict in the Avenfield reference “for a few days only” as he wants to hear it on his own.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in the light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case last year.