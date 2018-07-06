Nation on edge as Avenfield reference verdict delayed again

The Accountability Court o Friday delayed verdict in the Avenfield properties reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the third time at 3:00 pm.

The decision is now likely to be announced after 4:00 pm.

According to Geo News, the court staff apprised the attendants about the delay twice in the day without giving any reasons.

Judge Beashir Ahmed himself arrived at 3:00 pm in the courtroom to inform that the verdict will take 30 more minutes before it is announced.

He said the the judgment is delayed because the court staff was making photocopies to distribute.

Geo News correspondent said delay was rare but not unprecedented.