Fri July 06, 2018
National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Nation on edge as Avenfield reference verdict delayed again

The Accountability Court o Friday delayed verdict in the  Avenfield properties reference  against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif  for the third time at 3:00 pm.

The decision is   now likely to be announced after  4:00 pm.

According to Geo News, the court staff  apprised the attendants  about the delay twice in the day without  giving any reasons. 

Judge Beashir Ahmed himself arrived at 3:00 pm in the courtroom to inform that the verdict will take 30 more minutes before it is announced.

He said the  the judgment is  delayed because the court staff was making  photocopies to distribute.

Geo News correspondent said   delay was rare but not unprecedented.  

 

