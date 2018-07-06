Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Accountability Court dismisses Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking delay in judgment

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Friday dismissed Nawaz Sharif's   plea seeking delay in pronouncement of judgement in a corruption reference against him.

The application was filed by Sharif's lawyers on Thursday in which the   ousted prime minister  and his daughter Maryam Nawaz requested the court to  defer its judgment for a week since they are abroad and unable to  attend the hearing.

Sharif's close aide Senator Asif Kirmani was also  present in the jam-packed courtroom along with defence council Amjad Pervaiz.

 The former prime minister said he would return to the country as soon as his wife shows some signs of improvement in her health condition.

The court on Tuesday reserved verdict  in one of three corruption references against  Sharif and his family members and fixed July  6th as the date for  pronouncement of the decision.

Prosecution says Sharif faces maximum 14-year jail term in the corruption reference related to his London properties.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From National

IHC orders to remove Zulfi Bukhari's name from black list

IHC orders to remove Zulfi Bukhari's name from black list
Friday and Nawaz Sharif's legal woes

Friday and Nawaz Sharif's legal woes

Live: Nawaz Sharif's Avenfield corruption case, verdict at 12:30

Live: Nawaz Sharif's Avenfield corruption case, verdict at 12:30
Flights operation resumes at Karachi airport after a brief suspension

Flights operation resumes at Karachi airport after a brief suspension
Load More load more