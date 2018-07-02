Mon July 02, 2018
World

REUTERS
July 3, 2018

Canadian tariffs do not help Canada, just hurt US workers: White House

WASHINGTON:  The White House said on Monday that Canada´s decision to enact tariffs on C$16.6 billion ($12.63 billion) worth of American goods in retaliation for US tariffs on imports of Canadian steel and aluminum would not help its economy.

"Escalating tariffs against the United States does nothing to help Canada; it only hurts American workers," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a media briefing when asked about Canada´s action.

Latest News

More From World

