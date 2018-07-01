Akshay Kumar’s promotion for a toilet detergent mistaken for sequel Toilet 2

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar just did a promotional ad for a toilet detergent, and quite amusingly; it ended up stirring speculations of sequel of his globally acclaimed film Toilet.



The Toilet – Ek Prem Katha star had shared a promotional clip on Saturday, tweeting, “Time to get ready for the next Blockbuster — Mission #Toilet2! Iss baar badlega poora desh (The whole country will change this time)! Coming soon”

While many mistook the promotional ad as an upcoming sequel from the film franchise, a source close to Akshay took to clarify the confusion.

“It has been misunderstood by everyone. Akshay was referring to an ad for a Toilet cleaner brand that will be out soon. It was a teaser alright, but who would have thought that it would lead to such speculation about the sequel. There is absolutely no plan to make a sequel to Toilet Ek Prem Katha, at least nothing even remotely in the pipeline,” the source declared.

The movie, inspired by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s campaign for clean streets, took stance for hygiene rights of women, also demonstrating how a movie can surpass demographic and language barriers.

Akshay, who is currently on family vacations, has not responded to the said misinterpretation yet.