Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UNESCO adds 8 Iranian sites to heritage list

Manama: UNESCO on Saturday added eight pre-Islamic Iranian archeological sites to its World Heritage List, the UN agency announced at a meeting in the Bahraini capital.

The sites collectively appear on the worldwide list as the "Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars region (Islamic Republic of Iran)".

x
Advertisement

A province in modern-day Iran´s south, Fars was the cradle of the Sassanid dynasty, which appeared at the start of the third century.

After the fall of the Parthian empire, the Sassanids ruled territory that, at its peak, stretched from the west of Afghanistan to Egypt.

"These fortified structures, palaces and city plans date back to the earliest and latest times of the Sassanian Empire," UNESCO said.

With the latest addition, Iran now has 24 sites on the heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production

Trump says Saudi king agrees to ramp up oil production
Japan Christian sites added to UNESCO World Heritage list

Japan Christian sites added to UNESCO World Heritage list
UNESCO lists Korean mountain Buddhist temples as World Heritage sites

UNESCO lists Korean mountain Buddhist temples as World Heritage sites
Rape of 7-yr-old girl sparks angry protests in India

Rape of 7-yr-old girl sparks angry protests in India
Load More load more