This Indian man worships Donald Trump like a God

New Delhi: Indian man had been worshipping US President Donald Trump, the 45th President of America, for over the past three years.



According to Indian media, 31 years old Bussa Krishna hails from Telengana near the capital of Hyderabad, was inspired by Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great’ election campaign.

Bussa Krishna prays to Trump several times a day.

He has also started a Facebook page to share his love of Trump with the world.

Bussa regularly posts pictures and videos of himself worshiping at a shrine to the president.

Meanwhile, Krishna said people in his village called him mad and suggested he visit a psychologist.