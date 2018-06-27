Brazil unchanged as Serbia shore up defence

MOSCOW: Brazil named an unchanged line-up for their final World Cup group match against Serbia Wednesday, with coach Tite banking on Neymar to hit form and fire the South Americans into the last 16.

The five-time champions need a draw to advance and avoid elimination in the group stages for the first time since 1966.

Neymar scored in Brazil´s last outing against Costa Rica but has faced criticism over his form and emotional state.

Serb coach Mladen Krstajic says his men can claim an upset win over the pre-tournament favourites at Moscow´s Spartak Stadium.

Krstajic made three changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Switzerland in their last match, bringing in Villareal´s Antonio Rukavina and Milos Veljkovic of Werder Bremen to shore up his defence.

He also called up midfielder Adem Ljajic to give more attacking options to striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group E match between Serbia and Brazil at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday (1800 GMT kick-off).

Brazil

Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Joao Miranda (capt), Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Coach: Tite (BRA)

Serbia

Vladimir Stojkovic, Antonio Rukavina, Aleksandar Kolarov (capt), Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Matic, Adem Ljajic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Coach: Mladen Krstajic (SRB)

Referee: Alireza Faghani (IRN)