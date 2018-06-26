Video: Another FIFA World Cup reporter sexually harassed on camera

A female sports reporter was sexually harassed while she was broadcasting outside a stadium in Russia where the FIFA World 2018 is taking place.



TV footage shows Julia Guimarães, a reporter with TV Globo and SporTV in Brazil, when a man tries to kiss her on cheek.

“Don't do this. Never do this again, OK?”

The man replies: “I'm sorry, sorry, OK, OK.” Julia continues: “I don't allow you to do that, never. OK? This is not polite. This is not right.

“Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect.”

According to The Sun, she later revealed that this is the second incident in which a fan has tried to kiss her in Russia.