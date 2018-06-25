Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Portugal v Iran World Cup starting line-ups

SARANSK, Russia: Portugal coach Fernando Santos drafted in Adrien Silva for the flu-ridden Joao Moutinho in central midfield for Monday´s pivotal World Cup group game against Iran.

Moutinho had missed training in the build-up to the match in Saransk because of the illness, and his absence is one of three changes from the team that beat Morocco 1-0.

x
Advertisement

Andre Silva and Ricardo Quaresma were handed starts at the expense of Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes, with Portugal needing a point to secure a berth in the last 16.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz recalled Alireza Jahanbakhsh in place of Karim Ansarifard in the lone change to the side beaten 1-0 by Spain.

Jahanbakhsh was the leading scorer in the Dutch first division this season.

Iran need a win over Queiroz´s native Portugal to reach the latter stages of a World Cup for the first time.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup match between Portugal and Iran in Group B in Saransk on Monday (1800 GMT kick-off):

Portugal

Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Ricardo Quaresma; Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Iran

Ali Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Ehsan Haji Safi (captain); Saeid Ezatolahi, Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi; Sardar Azmoun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Coach: Carlos Queiroz (POR)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Murray gets Wimbledon boost with first win on comeback trail

Murray gets Wimbledon boost with first win on comeback trail
Thiago in for Spain as Morocco drop captain Benatia

Thiago in for Spain as Morocco drop captain Benatia
Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat

Salah´s Egypt leave World Cup winless after late Saudi defeat
Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat

Uruguay top World Cup Group A, Russia second after 3-0 defeat
Load More load more