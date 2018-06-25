Portugal v Iran World Cup starting line-ups

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARANSK, Russia: Portugal coach Fernando Santos drafted in Adrien Silva for the flu-ridden Joao Moutinho in central midfield for Monday´s pivotal World Cup group game against Iran.
Moutinho had missed training in the build-up to the match in Saransk because of the illness, and his absence is one of three changes from the team that beat Morocco 1-0.
Andre Silva and Ricardo Quaresma were handed starts at the expense of Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes, with Portugal needing a point to secure a berth in the last 16.
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz recalled Alireza Jahanbakhsh in place of Karim Ansarifard in the lone change to the side beaten 1-0 by Spain.
Jahanbakhsh was the leading scorer in the Dutch first division this season.
Iran need a win over Queiroz´s native Portugal to reach the latter stages of a World Cup for the first time.
Starting line-ups for the World Cup match between Portugal and Iran in Group B in Saransk on Monday (1800 GMT kick-off):
Portugal
Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Ricardo Quaresma; Andre Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)
Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)
Iran
Ali Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Morteza Pouraliganji, Majid Hosseini, Ehsan Haji Safi (captain); Saeid Ezatolahi, Omid Ebrahimi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi; Sardar Azmoun, Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Coach: Carlos Queiroz (POR)
