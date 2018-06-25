Imams, Rabbis cycle together to bring down Antisemitism and Islamophobia in Germany

Muslims and Jews residing in Germany have collaborated to bring down the prevalence of Antisemitic and Islamophobic practices.



Around 50 Jews and Muslims including rabbis and imams hopped onto tandem bikes in the German capital of Berlin and rode through the city as a demonstration of unity against the widespread detestation against Muslims and Jews.

The unified group of religious representatives cycled through Berlin’s Holocaust memorial to Bebelplatz, where an approximate of 200,000 books were set to flame by Nazi regime.

The cohesive act came after the country’s populist, anti-migrant AfD party attained 12.6 percent of vote in last year’s elections, amplifying anti-Semitic and Islamophobic practices.

One of the imams from the group of cyclists, Ender Cetin stated: “We, the imams and rabbis, should lead by example.”

He went on to say that the collaboration with the Jewsih community, will project a signal to other Muslims similar to Islamophobia, antisemitism also stands as intolerable.

Alongside Cetin, Rabbi Elias Dray also commented that stopping the populist group from creating divisions in society is of great importance.

The duo of an imam and rabbi are frequent visitors of various schools around the city for the purpose of encouraging religious tolerance amongst children.