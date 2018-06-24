Social media fumes as hot coal tar is surged over sleeping dog in India

In an appalling incident that came to surface, hot coal tar was found dispensed over the body of a dog in India’s city of Agra that ignited extreme rage among social media users.

A footage surfacing social media is displaying the graphic image of a dog’s half body buried under asphalt by a worker of RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd., on a road passing towards the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Reports have revealed that the dog was alive at the time and was bellowing in anguish when the bitumen was poured over its body.

The body of the anguished animal was removed following a complaint filed to the police, and reports have suggested that the Public Work Department has also issued a notice to the company responsible for this heinous act.

The action had led to several protesters lining outside Sadar police station, clamoring for prosecution against the killers of the dogs.