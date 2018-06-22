Fri June 22, 2018
World

REUTERS
June 23, 2018

Firefighters tackle large blaze near London´s Euston train station

LONDON:  Firefighters in London were tackling a blaze which broke out in a pub near Euston train station, the British capital´s fire brigade said on Friday.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were battling the flames, and half of the roof and part of the first floor were alight, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not known and a spokeswoman could not provide further information regarding possible injuries. Images on social media showed thick plumes of smoke around the area.


