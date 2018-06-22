Fri June 22, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
June 23, 2018

WORLD CUP 2018: Switzerland strike late to beat Serbia 2-1

KALININGRAD:  Xherdan Shaqiri's last minute  strike secured Switzerland a 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday in a blistering-paced World Cup Group E match.

Serbia dominated the first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic had given  his side  lead after five minutes but  Switzerland stormed back after the break when Granit Xhaka equalised  before Shaqiri´s long-range winner that puts Switzerland equal with Brazil on four points.

Granit Xhaka equalised when he picked up a rebound outside the penalty box and rifled it home in the 52nd minute.

The Swiss face an easier task with their last match against Costa Rica, who are already out.

Latest News

