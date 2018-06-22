WORLD CUP 2018: Switzerland strike late to beat Serbia 2-1

KALININGRAD: Xherdan Shaqiri's last minute strike secured Switzerland a 2-1 win over Serbia on Friday in a blistering-paced World Cup Group E match.

Serbia dominated the first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic had given his side lead after five minutes but Switzerland stormed back after the break when Granit Xhaka equalised before Shaqiri´s long-range winner that puts Switzerland equal with Brazil on four points.

Granit Xhaka equalised when he picked up a rebound outside the penalty box and rifled it home in the 52nd minute.

The Swiss face an easier task with their last match against Costa Rica, who are already out.