Brazil vs Costa Rica: Boy from Pakistan city where World Cup football is made to conduct coin-toss

A fifteen-year-old boy from Sialkot will conduct the coin toss for the Brazil vs Costa Rica game scheduled to kick off today (Friday) at 4:45pm (PST).

Ahmed Raza hails from Sialkot where the World Cup football Telstar 2018 is made.

The Adidas Telstar 18 is the official match ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup produced in Pakistan's Sialkot city.

It is designed by the company Adidas, a FIFA Partner and FIFA World Cup official match ball supplier since 1970, and based on the concept of the first Adidas's World Cup match ball.

Ahmed’s family has been crafting hand-stitched footballs for professional leagues since the past three generations and he along with his father Shabbir Ahmed are major football enthusiasts and this will mark the fulfillment of dream for the father-son duo.

The teenaged football aficionado is rooting for the Brazilian football team and their potent attacker Neymar Junior, and will now be getting a chance to meet his pin-up before the game commences.



