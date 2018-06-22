Fri June 22, 2018
World

AFP
June 22, 2018

London station evacuated after reports of man on track with bomb

LONDON: British police said on Friday London's Charing Cross rail terminal had been evacuated after reports of man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb.

"The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station," British Transport Police said on Twitter.

