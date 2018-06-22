London station evacuated after reports of man on track with bomb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British police said on Friday London's Charing Cross rail terminal had been evacuated after reports of man on the tracks claiming to have a bomb.
"The station has been evacuated as a precaution and no services are currently stopping at the station," British Transport Police said on Twitter.
