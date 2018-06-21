FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia unchanged for crunch Denmark clash

Samara, Russia: Australia coach Bert van Marwijk named an unchanged starting line-up for their crunch World Cup clash with Denmark on Thursday following their opening 2-1 defeat to France.



The Socceroos, who have made it into the last 16 only once, in 2006, need to beat the Danes to have any chance of repeating the feat.

Despite having several attacking options at his disposal, including veteran Tim Cahill and 19-year-old starlet Daniel Arzani, Van Marwijk has stuck with the same side that asked questions of France in the defeat in Kazan sealed by a late Aziz Behich own goal from a Paul Pogba strike.

Denmark opened their Group C campaign with a 1-0 win over Peru, in which Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel performed heroics before front man Yussuf Poulsen hit the winner.

Schmeichel, the son of former Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, is expected to be key to their hopes of a second straight win as the Aussies look to build on a solid defensive display against France by being more creative and, ultimately, scoring crucial goals.

Australia, however, will also be wary of danger man Christian Eriksen, the Tottenham midfielder who scored 11 of their goals in qualifying.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group C game between Denmark and Australia at the Samara Arena on Thursday (1200 GMT kick-off):

Denmark (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer (capt), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Thomas Delaney, Lasse Schoene, Christian Eriksen; Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Joergensen, Pione Sisto

Coach: Age Hareide (NOR)

Australia (4-2-3-1)

Mathew Ryan; Josh Risdon, Trent Sainsbury, Mark Milligan, Aziz Behich; Mile Jedinak (capt), Aaron Mooy; Mathew Leckie, Tom Rogic, Robbie Kruse; Andrew Nabbout

Coach: Bert van Marwijk (NED)

Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)