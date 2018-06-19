Five people hurt after blast at Southgate Tube station in London

LONDON: At least five people sustained minor injuries after an explosion at an underground station in north London on Tuesday.

According to media reports, three injured of the minor blast at Southgate were treated at the scene two others were taken to hospital as no one was seriously hurt in the incident.

The explosion followed reports of a suspicious package at the station, but Scotland Yard was reported to have said that the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

"The scene has been examined by specialist officers. It appears at this stage that the cause of the explosion was a battery short circuit," said media report, citing police spokesman.

Meanwhile emergency services were immediately rushed to the scene, including a number of ambulance crews, hazardous area response team and other incident response officers.