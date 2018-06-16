Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kashmiri youth martyred after Eid prayers

SRINAGAR: Indian forces shot and killed one more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad town of the occupied Himalayan valley.

The victim identified as Sheeraz Ahmad was killed after Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on worshipers after Eidul Fitr prayers at Ashajipora area of the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

x
Advertisement

Immediately after Eid prayers people in large numbers took to the streets and shouted high-pitched slogans, Jeevei-Jeevei Pakistan, and “we want freedom” in Srinagar, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama and other parts of the territory.

The Pakistani flags and banners were hoisted in several areas of the valley.

Dozens of people were also critically injured after Indian police personnel used brute force, fired, pellets and teargas shells on protesters. The clashes between Indian forces and protesters were going on till last reports came in.

The protesters demanded that Indian troops should leave Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Arab alliance close to capturing Hodeidah airport, Yemen military says

Arab alliance close to capturing Hodeidah airport, Yemen military says
Big hugs as Afghan soldiers, Taliban celebrate unprecedented Eid ceasefire

Big hugs as Afghan soldiers, Taliban celebrate unprecedented Eid ceasefire
Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report

Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
Trump sets $50 bln in China tariffs; Beijing vows to strike back

Trump sets $50 bln in China tariffs; Beijing vows to strike back
Load More load more