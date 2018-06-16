Kashmiri youth martyred after Eid prayers

SRINAGAR: Indian forces shot and killed one more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad town of the occupied Himalayan valley.

The victim identified as Sheeraz Ahmad was killed after Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire on worshipers after Eidul Fitr prayers at Ashajipora area of the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Immediately after Eid prayers people in large numbers took to the streets and shouted high-pitched slogans, Jeevei-Jeevei Pakistan, and “we want freedom” in Srinagar, Sopore, Islamabad, Pulwama and other parts of the territory.

The Pakistani flags and banners were hoisted in several areas of the valley.

Dozens of people were also critically injured after Indian police personnel used brute force, fired, pellets and teargas shells on protesters. The clashes between Indian forces and protesters were going on till last reports came in.

The protesters demanded that Indian troops should leave Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.