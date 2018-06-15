Fri June 15, 2018
June 15, 2018

Bus hostess murdered in Faisalabad for turning down marriage proposal

FAISALABAD: The suspect behind the murder of a bus hostess in Faisalabad has been taken into custody by the police on Friday.

Eighteen years old Mahwish Arshad employed as a bus hostess at Al-Hilal Travels, a bus service in Faisalabad, was shot by a security guard who has been identified as Umer Daraz.

As per reports, the suspect had previously been in employment as a security guard at her previous workplace.

It has further been revealed that the suspect had perpetrated the murder after she turned down his marriage proposal.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the suspect meeting Mahwish on her way to her hostel after visiting her family, when he can be seen pulling the trigger on the 18-year-old.

The victim was moved to a hospital for treatment during which she succumbed to her wounds.

The suspect is currently under interrogation by the police.

