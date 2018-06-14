Thu June 14, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 14, 2018

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Friday: Arab TV

JEDDAH: There are reports of Shawwal moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Kingdom on Friday, June 15, 2018.

The formal announcement would be announced soon, Arab TV reported.

In Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday, June 16.

Eid in UAE

The crescent of the Shawwal has been sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the UAE's International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.

This means Eid ul-Fitr should begin on Friday.

According to Khaeej Times, the final decision will be taken when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, announces its decision.

