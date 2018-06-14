Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia on Friday: Arab TV

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JEDDAH: There are reports of Shawwal moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Kingdom on Friday, June 15, 2018.
The formal announcement would be announced soon, Arab TV reported.
In Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday, June 16.
Eid in UAE
The crescent of the Shawwal has been sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the UAE's International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.
This means Eid ul-Fitr should begin on Friday.
According to Khaeej Times, the final decision will be taken when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, announces its decision.
JEDDAH: There are reports of Shawwal moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, hence, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Kingdom on Friday, June 15, 2018.
The formal announcement would be announced soon, Arab TV reported.
In Pakistan, Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday, June 16.
Eid in UAE
The crescent of the Shawwal has been sighted in Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, the UAE's International Astronomy Center announced on Thursday.
This means Eid ul-Fitr should begin on Friday.
According to Khaeej Times, the final decision will be taken when the moon-sighting committee in the UAE, which will meet only after Maghrib prayer, announces its decision.
Comments