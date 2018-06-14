Turkey to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Friday





ANKARA: Turkey will celebrate the Islamic holiday of Eid Ul-Fitr starting on June 15 until June 17, marking the end of 30 days of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan, Hurriyet Daily reported.

In Turkey, the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began on May 16.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims abstain from food, drink and smoking from the “sahur” meal at sunrise to the “iftar” meal at sunset.

In Pakistan, India, Gulf countries and rest of the world, moon-sighting committees are meeting this evening to sight the crescent.



In Australia, an official moon-sighting committee said that it was still reviewing the decision despite first announcing that Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated on Saturday.