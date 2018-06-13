Saudi Supreme Court asks Muslims to sight Eid-ul-Fitr moon

RIYADH – The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has called Muslims living in the Kingdom to sight the moon for the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, Ramadan 29, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the people have been asked to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies if they sight the crescent by the naked eyes or through binoculars.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet for sighting of Eid moon on Thursday with Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair.

The authorities have set up Special Cells to collect evidence of moon sighting from different parts of the country.

People have been asked to approach the relevant authorities to submit evidence.