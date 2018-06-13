Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Supreme Court asks Muslims to sight Eid-ul-Fitr moon

RIYADH – The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia has called Muslims living in the Kingdom to sight the moon for the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, Ramadan 29, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the people have been asked to report to the nearest court and register their testimonies if they sight the crescent by the naked eyes or through binoculars. 

x
Advertisement

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet for sighting of Eid moon on Thursday with Mufti Munibur Rehman in the chair.

The authorities have set up Special Cells to collect evidence of moon sighting from different parts of the country.

People have been asked to approach the relevant authorities to submit evidence.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Bend it like Modi: Indian PM trots and treads in fitness video

Bend it like Modi: Indian PM trots and treads in fitness video
Ivanka Trump´s

Ivanka Trump´s "Chinese proverb" tweet mystifies China
Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo

Salah makes World Cup headlines for Chechnya photo
Kim, Trump commit to restart repatriating remains from N.Korea

Kim, Trump commit to restart repatriating remains from N.Korea
Load More load more