Tue June 12, 2018
World

Web Desk
June 12, 2018

India’s former PM Vajpayee hospitalized

NEW DELHI: Former Indian head of state Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition.

As per Indian media reports, the hospital staff assured that the former prime minister’s condition is now stable.

According to the hospital, he was diagnosed with a urinary tract and is presently under close observation.

Curretnyl aged 93, -Vajpayee is as of now, the oldest living former Indian head of state and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The politician who remains under the radar now, is suffering from numerous diseases, as per media records.

