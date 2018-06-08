New Zealand women post new ODI record total of 490-4

LONDON: New Zealand´s women´s team posted the highest score in any one-day international match when they made a mammoth 490 for four against Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates, one of the world´s leading female cricketers, won the toss and promptly led from the front with an innings of 151, as well as sharing in a first-wicket stand of 172.

Madeline Green made a century as well, her innings of 121 helping New Zealand break their own 21-year-old record women´s ODI total of 455 for five, also made in 50 overs, against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997.

Ireland are one of the weaker teams in the women´s game and their inexperienced attack had a hard time on Friday, with teenage leg-spinner Cara Murray conceding 119 runs in her maximum 10 overs, although the 17-year-old did take two wickets -- including that of Bates, whom she had stumped to end a 94-ball innings featuring 24 fours and two sixes.

The highest total in any men´s one-day international is England´s 444 for three against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in 2016.

And the highest score in any men´s senior limited overs or List A match remains Surrey´s 496 for four against Gloucestershire at The Oval in 2007, an innings that featured Ali Brown´s 176.