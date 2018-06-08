Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Church in US includes Islam among the list of 'Dangerous isms'

A Church in US has included Islam among the list of "Dangerous isms" that also include Judaism, liberalism, alcoholism and pessimism.

According to reports, The Greenville Avenue Church of Christ  in US State of Texas is conducting what it calls "info sessions" during which  its leaders will be discussing different topics aimed at providing 'proper response' to various non-Christian ideologies.

Fliers distributed by the Church to promote the events have been shared on social media, with users denouncing its leaders for including Judaism and Islam in the list.

Picture of a door hanger distributed by the Church in some areas of Dallas

According to the Associated Press, the church's pulpit minister  has defended the promotional material.

"We're living in an age where every word means something, and you have to be very careful about the words that you use," Shelton Gibbs III told the news agency.

"And I think going forward, I'm sure we'll be able to phrase it where people are drawn in, and not that we have somehow marginalized them and caused them to fear."

The church will go ahead with the series, which starts June 13 with a talk on "denominationalism," despite the objections to his church's calling other religions "dangerous." 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Celebrity chef, food critic Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Celebrity chef, food critic Anthony Bourdain dead at 61
Operations against Daesh in Afghanistan to intensify, U.S. general says

Operations against Daesh in Afghanistan to intensify, U.S. general says
Brazilian newborn survives seven hours buried alive

Brazilian newborn survives seven hours buried alive
Responding to Twitter invite,Turkish strongman joins students at Sehri

Responding to Twitter invite,Turkish strongman joins students at Sehri
Load More load more