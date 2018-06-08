Responding to Twitter invite,Turkish strongman joins students at Sehri

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week surprised a group of students with a rare gesture that one could expect least from a powerful leader that he is.
Reports are that the Turkish strongman was invited through a Twitter message by a student of Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University to join them for pre-dawn meal at their dormitory.
Turks call Ramazan's pre-dawn "Suhoor" while in Pakistan it is called Sehri.
The student named Gungor Atak wrote a message in Turkish language to the president: ""Dear President, could you perhaps be our guest at the Hüseyin Gazi dormitory and have suhoor together?
"I am coming if your tea is ready," the president responded.
In a later tweet, Erdogan posted a video of the meal he had with the students at the dormitory.
Excited to see the president, students welcomed Erdogan, chatted with him and posed for selfies.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week surprised a group of students with a rare gesture that one could expect least from a powerful leader that he is.
Reports are that the Turkish strongman was invited through a Twitter message by a student of Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University to join them for pre-dawn meal at their dormitory.
Turks call Ramazan's pre-dawn "Suhoor" while in Pakistan it is called Sehri.
The student named Gungor Atak wrote a message in Turkish language to the president: ""Dear President, could you perhaps be our guest at the Hüseyin Gazi dormitory and have suhoor together?
"I am coming if your tea is ready," the president responded.
In a later tweet, Erdogan posted a video of the meal he had with the students at the dormitory.
Excited to see the president, students welcomed Erdogan, chatted with him and posed for selfies.
Comments