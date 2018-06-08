Responding to Twitter invite,Turkish strongman joins students at Sehri

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week surprised a group of students with a rare gesture that one could expect least from a powerful leader that he is.

Reports are that the Turkish strongman was invited through a Twitter message by a student of Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University to join them for pre-dawn meal at their dormitory.

Turks call Ramazan's pre-dawn "Suhoor" while in Pakistan it is called Sehri.

The student named Gungor Atak wrote a message in Turkish language to the president: ""Dear President, could you perhaps be our guest at the Hüseyin Gazi dormitory and have suhoor together?

"I am coming if your tea is ready," the president responded.

In a later tweet, Erdogan posted a video of the meal he had with the students at the dormitory.

Excited to see the president, students welcomed Erdogan, chatted with him and posed for selfies.



