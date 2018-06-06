Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Messi-led Argentina cancels friendly match with Israel after outcry

NEW YORK: In the face of worldwide outcry over violence against innocent Palestinians in Gaza, Argentina has decided to pull out of soccer match against Israel, days before Lionel Messi and other players were scheduled to land in Jerusalem, media reports said Tuesday.

The match, South Americans’ final warm up game before the World Cup in Russia next week, was scheduled to be played in Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium on June 9, was highly anticipated in Israel with tickets selling out in 20 minutes.

According to reports, the Argentina’s football association made the decision to withdraw from the Saturday friendly amid an escalation of violence and criticism.

They have informed the Israeli organizers, but have not yet made an official announcement, according to widespread reports in Argentinean media.

Argentina, a two-time world champion and one of the favorites of the upcoming World Cup this summer, has made four previous pre-World Cup visits to Israel since 1986.

While Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Argentinian counterpart Mauricio Macri in light of this latest development.

The ambassador of Palestine in Argentina, Husni Abdel Wahed, had expressed his opposition to the friendly match, saying the match would be similar to them celebrating ... the occupation.

On Sunday, Palestinian football boss Rajoub urged the Argentinean captain Messi, very popular in the Gaza Strip, not to play in the match, asking him  and his team to stand in solidarity with Palestinians and to boycott the scheduled game with Israel. He added that the  fans will burn their shirts if he appears.

It is also learnt that a group of Palestinian children also wrote to their favorite football star  Messi  to shun playing  the friendly with Israel in Jerusalem as it would hurt to their sentiments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran´s

Netanyahu to Macron: Nuclear deal will die, need to tackle Iran´s "aggression"
China offers to buy $70 bn in US goods

China offers to buy $70 bn in US goods
Trump-Kim summit venue named -- Singapore´s Capella Hotel

Trump-Kim summit venue named -- Singapore´s Capella Hotel
Chinese man's dying wish fulfilled, buried with his car

Chinese man's dying wish fulfilled, buried with his car
Load More load more