Japan to release Hello Kitty bullet trains on June 30

JAPAN: Putting Hello Kitty over any anime character, Japan will be releasing its first Hello kitty themed bullet train which will operate on the 'Sanyo Shinkansen Line'. But the wait is slated for June 30.



Featuring eight 500-series cars to ensemble with bows and pinks, West Japan Railway Company website mentions that the theme is decided in hopes of strengthening ties between the regions it connects.

Fun part is, the train doesn’t only come with a hello kitty exterior but every nook and corner of its interior takes after the theme – where the car number one, named the Kawaii! Room, will feature a large Hello Kitty doll as well as a photo booth, designed for passengers to take selfies.

Another car, called the Hello! Plaza, will have no passenger seats and instead will feature a souvenir shopping area – others, a rest area and a video-viewing area.

Although the Hello kitty train will travel for a limited time, it will make its way through fun cities like Osaka, Hiroshima, Kobe and Okayama and Fukuoka – making stops at each station between Shin-Osaka and Hakata.

It will also play the Hello Kitty theme jingle as it nears stations.











