US Open champion Stephens into Roland Garros second round in 49 minutes

PARIS: Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens eased into round two at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing of Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus on Sunday.

The American 10th seed was utterly dominant from the off and raced to victory in only 49 minutes on Court 18.

Stephens, who beat Madison Keys in last year´s US Open final, arrived in Paris in excellent form after winning the Miami Open title and breaking into the world´s top 10 for the first time.

The 25-year-old will next face either Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech or Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, both of whom are ranked outside the top 100.