Malala takes time for a colourful adventure

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai’s Twitter profile doesn’t reveal much about her leisure activities and then a cheering picture of her dabbed in colors slid into her official account this week.

While her profile speaks more of her responsibilities as a women education activist, the 20-year-old shared about her fun time playing with colors and university fellows with a picture captioned, “It was a colorful day!” on Tuesday.

There were warm wishes and a comment from her brother Khushal Yousufzai talking of their bond.

“Nooo, I missed out, I would’ve toppled the entire bucket on you for all those years of bossiness you showed upon my poor innocent soul. It was always you who got me in trouble. Anyways nice pic”, the comment appears.

Among the rare times she posted about enjoying with close friends and family, here are some of older uploads that may leave you in awe.







