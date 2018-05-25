Fri May 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malala takes time for a colourful adventure

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai’s Twitter profile doesn’t reveal much about her  leisure activities and then a cheering picture of her dabbed in colors slid into her official account this week.

While her profile speaks more  of her responsibilities as a women education activist, the 20-year-old shared about her fun time playing with colors and university fellows with a picture captioned, “It was a colorful day!” on Tuesday.

There were warm wishes and a comment from her brother Khushal Yousufzai talking of their bond.

“Nooo, I missed out, I would’ve toppled the entire bucket on you for all those years of bossiness you showed upon my poor innocent soul. It was always you who got me in trouble. Anyways nice pic”, the comment appears.

Among the rare times she posted about enjoying with close friends and family, here are some of older uploads that may leave you in awe.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Priyanka urges world to step up support for Rohingya women, children

Priyanka urges world to step up support for Rohingya women, children
Japanese passport claims first spot on world's most powerful passports list, surpasses Singapore's

Japanese passport claims first spot on world's most powerful passports list, surpasses Singapore's
Sinkhole appears in front of White House briefing room entrance following days of rain

Sinkhole appears in front of White House briefing room entrance following days of rain

Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada, 15 wounded: authorities

Two men set off bomb in restaurant in Canada, 15 wounded: authorities
Load More load more