Three Balochistan Levies officials suspended for misbehaving with Pakora seller

BARKHAN: Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has taken notice of the video circulating on social media which shows Levies men misbehaving with a Pakora seller.



According to Geo News, Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Munir Ahmed Kakar has suspended the three officials and set up an inquiry committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The minister has asked the Deputy Commissioner to compensate the vendor for the loss he had to bear in the incident in which his stall located near a police station was damaged by the Levies men.

Kakar said it would be premature to comment who was to blame for the incident.