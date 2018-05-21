Mon May 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi air defence intercepts ballistic missile over Jazan


RIYADH: Saudi air defence destroyed a ballistic missile  fired by the Houthi militia over the southern city of Jazan,  Saudi TV reported early on Monday.

Meanwhile, Al-Masariah TV of Yemen's Houthis  claimed the group had fired a ballistic missile at Jazan's airport,tit did not share any further details.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Royal wedding guests cash in on official goody bag

Royal wedding guests cash in on official goody bag
'I am proud to be a feminist': Will Meghan shake-up Britain's royals?

'I am proud to be a feminist': Will Meghan shake-up Britain's royals?
Texas schools tighten security after deadly shooting

Texas schools tighten security after deadly shooting
At least 18 dead after cyclone hits Horn of Africa

At least 18 dead after cyclone hits Horn of Africa
Load More load more