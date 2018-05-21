Saudi air defence intercepts ballistic missile over Jazan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudi air defence destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia over the southern city of Jazan, Saudi TV reported early on Monday.
Meanwhile, Al-Masariah TV of Yemen's Houthis claimed the group had fired a ballistic missile at Jazan's airport,tit did not share any further details.
RIYADH: Saudi air defence destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia over the southern city of Jazan, Saudi TV reported early on Monday.
Meanwhile, Al-Masariah TV of Yemen's Houthis claimed the group had fired a ballistic missile at Jazan's airport,tit did not share any further details.
Comments