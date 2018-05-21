Mon May 21, 2018
World

Web Desk
May 20, 2018

Red Hydrogen One smartphone: World's first holographic smartphone

NEW YORK: US telecommunication giants AT&T and Verizon announced this week that they will start selling a holographic smartphone later this year.

The smartphone, which is called Red Hydrogen One smartphone, is the first phone from video equipment company Red. With a 4-view camera which enables users to see 3D images without glasses, it has become the world's first holographic smartphone.

"This revolutionary smartphone will provide you with significant advancements in the way you create and view content on the leading network for entertainment," Kevin Petersen, senior vice president of device and network services marketing of AT&T, said in a statement.

"When the Red Hydrogen One launches you will be able to look around, below and into your screen's image with a 4-view holographic display, which is even better than 3D," said Petersen.

During pre-orders on the official website of the Red company, the price of the smartphone ranges from 1,195 U.S. dollars for an aluminum model to 1,595 dollars for a titanium-based version.

The device was originally expected to launch in the first quarter of 2018, but that date has been pushed back.

