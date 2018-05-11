CM Murad to present Sindh budget today





KARACHl: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will present a record over Rs 1 trillion budget for the financial year 2018-19 today (Thursday).



Earlier, Sindh government had announced to present the budget on May 5, however government had to backtrack from its decision, now the government is all set to unveil budget for the financial year 2018-19 today.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the finance, will present the budget only for three months, up to September 30. “The new elected government would have to authenticate the budget from the provincial assembly for another nine months.

According to government sources, no new tax would be imposed in the budget, which would have a deficit of Rs 13-15 billion.