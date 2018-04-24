China's aircraft carrier leads live combat drill in East China Sea





BEIJING: The Chinese aircraft carrier formation, featuring the carrier Liaoning, held "live combat drill" in the East China Sea, state media reported early Tuesday.

Te formation took part in anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare training with an "opposing force." said State-run Xinhua news agency.



As per report, the drill included multiple take-offs from the deck of the Liaoning by J15 fighter jets and that "anti-air missiles were fired from ships surrounding the carrier".

In the anti-submarine drills, the flotilla successfully detected and dodged an attack range from "enemy" submarines.

Monday marked the 69th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. More than 600 officers onboard the carrier Liaoning stood in formation on deck to celebrate the day by committing themselves to the cause of building a first-class navy.

Over the past ten days, the carrier formation has undertaken intensive live drills in at least three seas: the West Pacific, the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

