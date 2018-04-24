Tue April 24, 2018
World

Web Desk
April 24, 2018

Flight passenger charged $500 for taking free airline apple into US

A woman has been fined $500 by the United States Customs and Border Patrol for not asserting that she was carrying a free apple into the country that she received on her flight from Paris.

The woman identified as Crystal Tadlock, in dialogue with international media outlets revealed that the apples were given to passengers by flight attendants on her Delta Air Lines aircraft, and that she had placed the one she received into her carry-on to consume later on her flight from Minneapolis to Denver.

After an arbitrary search by custom offices, the apple was found after which the agent had asked Tadlock if her trip from France was pricey; After she claimed it was, he stated that it was about to get even more costly, after he charged her a $500 fee for the apple.

According to the airline, it has suggested all passengers to act in accordance with the set of laws set by the customs and to clarify in the forms they are handed out during the flight, asking passengers if they are carrying any fruits or vegetables.


