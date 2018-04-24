Was the World Book Day inspirational enough?

Have you posted a picture of your bookshelf or shared your favourite quotation from your favorite author yet? That is what many Twitterattis have been up to, to commence World Book Day like every April 23.

It also happens to mark the death anniversary of William Shakespeare – so it actually carries a super logic to tribute Literature today and reminisce on this 402nd death anniversary of the legendary Wlliam Shakespeare.

Alias ‘World Book And Copyright Day’, the annual event has remained since 1995 when the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) first organized it back then.

That’s not just it for this Valencian writer Vicente Clavel Andrés who wanted to honour author Miguel de Cervantes, who died on April 23.

Where legions of readers steered to a UNESCO-led event where it hosted a parade of books and readers’ motivation, many took to social media and shared with friends, family, fans and followers their picks and inspirations from Literature.

Twinkle Khanna also posted a picture of her selection on Instagram, resting at the Granth book store, in Mumbai.







